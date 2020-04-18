Boston police hold funeral procession for officer who died of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police gathered in Jamaica Plain on Saturday for a funeral procession for Officer Jose Fontanez, the first police officer in the city to die from coronavirus.

The procession began at Mann & Rogers Funeral Home in Jamaica Plain – the neighborhood Fontanez served before contracting the virus. He will be laid to rest on Saturday at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Boston.

Fontanez, 53, served on the force since 1996 and died Tuesday at Boston Medical Center due to COVID-19.

Boston police lined the streets as his hearse was transported from the hospital to the funeral home on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)