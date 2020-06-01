Boston police ID 53 people who were arrested during night of looting, violence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifty-three people were arrested after Boston was hit by a wave of looting, violence, and destruction on Sunday night, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross announced Monday.

Thousands had gathered on Sunday afternoon to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.

Then came the darkness of night, and with it, chaos overtook Boston.

Several storefronts were smashed and looters could be seen running in and out of businesses, including Walgreens, UGG, and Timberland, with stolen items in hand.

Police said officers were pelted with bricks, rocks, and glass bottles. Aerial images also showed a cruiser engulfed in flames.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said nine officers were hospitalized and 18 others were treated in the field. A number of civilians also suffered various injuries.

Of those who were arrested, 27 were from Boston and 24 were from outside the city, Gross said. Two were from other states.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said that every individual would be prosecuted.

Twenty-one police cruisers were also damaged, Gross added.

The names of those who were arrested and the charges they are facing are as follows:

Leonil Pena, 23-years-old, of Boston , charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property.

, charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property. Darryle Thompson, 29-years-old, of Taunton, charged with Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

charged with Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. Darren Dupree, 32-years-old, of Boston , charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Inciting a Riot, and Disorderly Conduct.

, charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Inciting a Riot, and Disorderly Conduct. Brian Pulliam, 35-years-old, of Lowell, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. Marchies Porcher, 21-years-old, of Dorchester, charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property.

charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property. 17-year-old juvenile male of Brockton, charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property, Inciting a Riot, and Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property, Inciting a Riot, and Disorderly Conduct. Matthew O’Brien, 26-years-old, of Roslindale, charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property, Larceny Over $1200, and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

charged with Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property, Larceny Over $1200, and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Diakhari Roberts, 21-years-old, of Mattapan, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. 20-year-old male of East Providence, Rhode Island , will be summonsed for Larceny Under $1200 and Receiving Stolen Property.

, will be summonsed for Larceny Under $1200 and Receiving Stolen Property. Mario Fiume, 31-years-old, of Stoneham, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Aly Joseph, 27-years-old, of Quincy, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Stephanie Mathurin, 23-years-old, of Malden, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Elliot Strassman, 27-years-old, of Jamaica Plain , charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Antonio Cardona, 36-years-old, of Wakefield, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Edward McColgan, 28-years-old, of Roxbury, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Keyshaun Taylor, 24-years-old, of Fall River, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Larceny Over $1200, and Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Larceny Over $1200, and Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property. Derelle Felix, 22-years-old, of Mattapan, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Larceny Over $1200, and Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Larceny Over $1200, and Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property. Jeremiah Lenoch, 28-years-old, of Brighton, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony Dallas Walenty, 23-years-old, of Berwick, Maine, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace.

charged with Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace. Charlotte Hannum, 23-years-old of Belmont, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace.

charged with Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace. Cadence Stoloski, 20-years-old, of Plymouth, charged with Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon.

charged with Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon. Patsy Newton, 18-years-old, of New Bedford, charged with Disturbing the Peace.

charged with Disturbing the Peace. Shauntee Garcia, 29-years-old, of Attleboro, charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

charged with Receiving Stolen Property. Ryan Maloney, 33-years-old, of Winthrop, charged with Larceny from a Building and Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Larceny from a Building and Disorderly Conduct. Jason Portillo, 22-years-old, of South Boston, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Jose Figueroa, 30-years-old, of Lynn, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Roshaun Ladouceur-Pettway, 28-years-old, of Boston, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

of Boston, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Elest Reve, 22-years-old, of Watertown, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony and Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony and Disorderly Conduct. Robert Audette, 25-years-old, of Oxford, charged with Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Disorderly Conduct. Rene Rodriguez, 21-years-old, of Boston, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony and Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony and Disorderly Conduct. Terrell Harris, 25-years-old, of Boston, charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

charged with Receiving Stolen Property. John Boampong, 37-years-old, of Dorchester, charged with six counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Failure to Stop for Police.

charged with six counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Failure to Stop for Police. Chana Harris, 35-years-old, of Boston, charged with Carrying a Firearm without a License.

charged with Carrying a Firearm without a License. Kay Grant, 24-years-old, of Boston, charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

charged with Receiving Stolen Property. Keyana Wilson-Smith, 25-years-old, of Brighton, charged with Disorderly Conduct.

of Brighton, charged with Disorderly Conduct. Teionya Desire, 23-years-old, of Quincy, charged with Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Disorderly Conduct. Luxury Lee, 24-years-old, Fall River, charged with Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Disorderly Conduct. Shaquille Manago, 26-years-old, of Dorchester, charged with Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Disorderly Conduct. Isaiah Johnson, 22-years-old, of Cambridge, charged with Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Disorderly Conduct. Curtis Lockett, 23-years-old, of Winthrop, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Larceny Over $1200

charged with Disorderly Conduct and Larceny Over $1200 Val Postell, 19-years-old, of Plainville, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Larceny Over $1200

charged with Disorderly Conduct and Larceny Over $1200 Elijahquan Sheffield-Manago, 24-years-old, of Boston, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Burglarious Tools.

charged with Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Burglarious Tools. Ryonn Finklea, 30-years-old, of Dorchester, c harged with Disorderly Conduct.

harged with Disorderly Conduct. Jamal Chalas, 21-years-old, of Dorchester, charged with Disorderly Conduct.

charged with Disorderly Conduct. Abdi Ali, 20-years-old, of Portland, Maine charged with Disorderly Conduct and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Disorderly Conduct and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Sean Berry, 29-years-old, of Brockton, charged with Larceny Over $1200, Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony, and Resisting Arrest.

charged with Larceny Over $1200, Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony, and Resisting Arrest. Edgar Esturban, 24-years-old, of Dorchester, charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Cody Dinoi, 28-years-old, of Worcester, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Apheilia Wolfe, 25-years-old, of Hyde Park, charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Arturo Cruz, 35-years-old, of Boston, charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Edmilson Barros, 25-years-old, of Brockton, charged with Trespassing.

charged with Trespassing. Darren McFadden, 36-years-old, of Roxbury, charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Steven Soto, 22-years-old, of Dorchester, charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony.

charged with Larceny Over $1200 and Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony. Carl Rabouin, 45-years-old, of Boston, Larceny Over $1200, Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony, and Resisting Arrest.

