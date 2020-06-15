Boston police ID Dorchester homicide victim

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 28-year-old man who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the hallway of a residential building on Wheatland Avenue just before 4 p.m. found Calvin Boykins, of Dorchester, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boykins, whose death is being investigated as a homicide, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

