Boston police ID double shooting victim who arrived at hospital in bullet-riddled car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have identified a double shooting victim who was dropped off at Boston Medical Center in a bullet-riddled car early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired at 58 Percival St. in Dorchester around 12:45 a.m. found ballistic evidence and a number of damaged motor vehicles, according to the Boston Police Department.

About 10 minutes later, 30-year-old Alfredo Centeio, of Dorchester, and another man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, somehow got to the hospital in a car that was littered with bullet holes, police said.

Centeio was said to be already deceased when he arrived at the hospital.

The name of the second victim has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

An investigation is ongoing.

