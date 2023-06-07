BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police on Wednesday said they identified a suspect linked to an aggravated assault at a Stop & Shop in Dorchester a matter of hours after they asked for the public’s help in their investigation.

Police said the incident happened on Monday at the Stop & Shop at 460 Blue Hill Avenue.

Police initially shared photos of the suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

In an update, police said they had identified the individual, adding that they plan to seek complaints in Roxbury District Court.

