BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have identified a man wanted in connection with a violent assault and break-in that occurred in broad daylight back in late October.

The police department said a warrant is out Washington Pearson, who is facing numerous charges in relation to what happened on Oct. 24.

Details on what exactly happened to the victim(s) has not been released, but officials said the charges Pearson is wanted on include:

Attempted Murder

Strangulation or Suffocation

Armed Robbery

Assault to Rape

Breaking and Entering Daytime for Felony

Pearson has been described as a Black male standing 6’5″ and weighing 290 pounds.

The department asks that anyone with info on him call Boston PD’s Sexual Assault Detectives at 617-343-4400 and, if you see him, to call 911.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

