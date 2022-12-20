BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District.

Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.

Officials said Barrett, a South Weymouth resident, was transported by Boston EMS to a hospital for life-threatening injuries as an investigation got underway. In an update a week later, the police department said the victim was pronounced dead and that an autopsy on Sunday, Dec. 18, ruled his manner of death to be a homicide.

As the department’s homicide investigation continues, authorities ask that anyone with info on the shooting contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those wishing to help anonymously are asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or to text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox