BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District.

Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.

Officials said Barrett, a South Weymouth resident, was transported by Boston EMS to a hospital for life-threatening injuries as an investigation got underway. In an update a week later, the police department said the victim was pronounced dead and that an autopsy on Sunday, Dec. 18, ruled his manner of death to be a homicide.

As the department’s homicide investigation continues, authorities ask that anyone with info on the shooting contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those wishing to help anonymously are asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or to text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)