Boston police ID victim of deadly East Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in East Boston Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 36 West Eagle St. about 11:30 p.m. found Carlos Ramos, of East Boston, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Boston police.

Ramos was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)