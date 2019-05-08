Boston police ID victim of deadly Eastie rollover crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 20-year-old Rhode Island woman who was killed in a violent rollover crash in East Boston early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Bennington Street about 1:15 a.m. declared Amber Pelletier, 20, of Central Falls, dead at the scene.

A second occupant, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, later identified as Dylan Etheridge, 22, of East Boston, was later located and arrested.

He pleaded not guilty Monday in East Boston Municipal Court to charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage in connection with a fatal crash on Bennington Street.

Prosecutors say Etheridge was driving as fast as 90 mph in a 25 mph zone when he hit several parked cars before flipping over.

He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and remain alcohol-free.

He is due back in court on June 14

