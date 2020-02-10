Boston police ID victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) — Police in Boston have identified the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester last week.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 149 Magnolia St. around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday found Admilson Ribiero suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Ribiero, a resident of Dorchester, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

The incident remains under investigation.

