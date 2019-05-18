Boston police ID woman killed in Mattapan hit-and-run as search for suspect continues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a car in broad daylight in Mattapan on Thursday.
Officers responding to the area of Fottler and Hiawatha roads just before 3:30 p.m. pronounced 57-year-old Brenda Lee Keller dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
Investigators are still looking for a black-colored sedan with tinted windows that witnesses say was driving on Hiawatha Road in the direction of Blue Hill Avenue.
The operator, who was last seen walking away from the scene in the direction of Tennis Road, is described as a black woman with a heavy build and long hair. She was wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Friends of the victim say they will miss seeing her around the neighborhood.
“She cared about us very much,” a young boy told 7News.
Another boy said, “It was heartbreaking for me to hear that she passed away.”
The incident is being investigated as a vehicular homicide, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
