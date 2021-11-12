BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 48-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Deering Road around 11 p.m. found Rosa Hicks, of Allston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Hicks was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound transported himself to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

This shooting occurred about a mile away from where a barricaded suspect opened fire at officers, wounding three of them on Tuesday.

Officers returned fire and authorities say the suspect was fatally struck on Ferndale Street.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)