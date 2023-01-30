BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson streets around 11:30 a.m. found Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

