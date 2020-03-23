Boston police identify 18-year-old homicide victim

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 86 American Legion Highway just after 7:30 p.m. found Vincent Lewis-Coppin suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Lewis-Coppin was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

