Boston police identify 19-year-old killed in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Mattapan on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 12 Colorado St. about 9:30 p.m. found Hilton Clark, 19, of Mattapan, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)