Boston police identify 19-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers on bikes following a brief foot pursuit in Dorchester on Monday night.

The officers were responding to a reported shooting on Geneva Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. when they began pursuing two suspects who were seen leaving the scene, according to Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Gross said the officers chased one of the suspects to Penhallow Street, where, despite numerous commands to drop the weapon he was holding, he allegedly shot at the officers, prompting them to return fire.

Officers attempted to render first aid, but Jaymil Ellerbe, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Ernest Watkins, was able to evade capture.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Watkins around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Melville and Dorchester avenues.

Watkins was arraigned Wednesday on charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

