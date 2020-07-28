Boston police identify 2 men killed in early morning shootings Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified two men shot and killed early Sunday morning in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Erie Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Sarbryon Loving, 39, of Boston, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Sumner and Conrad streets shortly after 2 a.m. found evidence of gunfire and learned a man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital. The man, later identified as Amadou Jalloh, 28, of Boston, was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. The shootings are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

