BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the two people who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in a Boston hotel last month.

Officials launched a death investigation after Aanya Vinay, 25, of Brookline, and Keith Ashby, 43, of Boston, were found fatally shot at 240 Tremont St. around 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb .26, according to Boston police.

An investigation determined Vinay had been fatally shot by Ashby, who turned the gun on himself, according to police.

For those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about the distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

