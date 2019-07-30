Boston police identify 20-year-old man killed in Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police identified the 20-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night.

Christian Nunes, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene near 169 Columbia Road around 11:10 p.m., according to police.

A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

