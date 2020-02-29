Boston police identify 51-year-old woman found dead in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the woman who was found dead at a home in Dorchester on Thursday.

Officers responding to 357 Columbia Road in Dorchester around 2:30 p.m. Thursday were directed to an indoor crime scene, where they located a woman, identified as Gisel Thomas, 51, of Dorchester, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

The victim’s son, Zackery Grandy, of Dorchester, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester District Court.

