Boston police identify elderly woman killed in Mattapan triple shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the elderly woman who was killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Saturday that left two other men injured.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Mattapan St. just before 5 p.m. found Eleanor Maloney, 74, suffering from life-threatening injuries and two other victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maloney was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, Police Commissioner William G. Gross said Maloney was not the intended target, calling her “an innocent woman who was struck by gunfire.”

“Our neighborhoods are better than this,” Gross said. “This is a time when we bond together and show people that this should not be tolerated.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “I want to offer this family our condolences, but one of them said, ‘we’re sick and tired of prayers,’ and they’re absolutely right. They deserve accountability.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

