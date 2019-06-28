Boston police identify man accused of stabbing female jogger on the Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 37-year-old man who they say randomly stabbed a female jogger in the head on the Charles River Esplanade on Friday — just days before the city’s annual Fourth of July festivities.

Luis Olivo, who has past addresses in Boston and Everett, is accused of tackling a 23-year-old Allston woman to the ground on a footbridge that runs parallel to the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Storrow Drive and stabbing her with scissors, according to a state police spokesman.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hosptial to be treated for a non-life-threatening laceration to her head.

Olivo was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and struggle, during which a trooper discharged a stun gun to subdue him, state police said.

A worker at Buttermilk and Bourbon on Commonwealth Avenue says Olivo ditched the scissors police believe he used in the attack on an outdoor patio as the trooper gave chase.

He has since been taken to the nearby state police barracks for booking.

No additional information was immediately available.

State police on scene, collecting a pair of scissors at Buttermilk & Bourbon. A restaurant worker says he saw a man throw them there as he ran away from a stabbing on the esplanade. #7News pic.twitter.com/eBvFlDLyJA — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) June 28, 2019

MSP Troopers have just taken a male suspect into custody for allegedly stabbing a young woman on the Esplanade. Victim is at MGH, injuries not believed to be life threatening. Suspect being processed at MSP Barracks. More info to be released when available and appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 28, 2019

