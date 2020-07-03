Boston police identify man arrested in deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday in Mattapan.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Norfolk and Woolson streets about 8 p.m. found Rafael Santiago, 35, of Malden, with a revolver in his hand, according to Boston police.

After officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene, Santiago was arrested on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)