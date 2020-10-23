BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 950 Parker Street just before 7 a.m. found 45-year-old Augusta Carter, of Jamaica Plain, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police said.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

