Boston police identify man killed in daylight Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are identifying the man who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Homestead Street about 3:10 p.m. found Christian Rivera, 29, of Dorchester, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Boston police are asking anyone who may have information that could help investigators to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

