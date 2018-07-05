Boston police identify man shot, killed on Fourth of July

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Brookford and Dacia streets about 9:50 p.m. found Luis Martin Pinalez-Perez, 31, of Boston, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pinalez-Perez was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

