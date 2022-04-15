BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a man who was killed in a double shooting in the city’s Roxbury section earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 66 Walnut Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Junior Pimentel De La Cruz, 27, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

The shooting remains under investigation.

