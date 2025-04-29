BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have identified the men they were looking for in connection with an assault on a Suffolk University student.

Police say five men attacked that student Saturday night on Tremont Street. Officers shared a photo on Monday asking for the public’s help identifying the group.

The victim of the attack is 20-year-old Aidan Knaster, a junior at Suffolk studying pre-law.

Knaster suffered serious injuries to his head when he was hit with a glass bottle.

Police have not said if any of the men have been arrested or face charges.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

