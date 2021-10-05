BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say they have identified a suspect who is wanted in connection with two North End bank robberies that occurred within just minutes of each other last month.

Investigators are turning to the public for help in their search for Ronaldo Gala, 39, of Boston who is wanted on a warrant for unarmed robbery.

The first robbery was reported at Santander Bank at 287 Hanover St. at 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 17 and the second robbery was reported at Citizens Bank at 315 Hanover St. at 9:14 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

At the time, law enforcement officials said the suspect also entered a nearby Century Bank but was turned away by staff.

All three banks were briefly closed following the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4248.

