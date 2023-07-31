BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a child in Hyde Park.

Authorities say Olguens Joseph is wanted on multiple charges, including Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation, after 4-year-old Ivan Pierre was hit and killed by a vehicle on Wood Avenue on Tuesday, July 18.

A family member of the victim told 7NEWS the crash happened as the family gathered to see the boy’s mother’s new car that night around 9:30 p.m. Pierre’s uncle, Heroldy Limage, said the boy’s mother had just got home and family members had been gathering and waiting to see the vehicle when it happened.

“I think that’s when my nephew snuck out and nobody really saw when he did,” Limage told reporters. “Next thing, there was an impact that everyone heard outside. They rushed outside, and there he was lying in the street, barely moving.”

Police determined the driver of the vehicle that struck Pierre did not stop and fled the area.

Authorities later worked to identify the vehicle responsible, releasing footage of what appeared to be a gray Chevrolet Spark that was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street.

Boston PD said other charges Joseph faces include Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury & Death as well as Operation of an Unregistered/Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Anyone who has any information on the crash or Olguens Joseph is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who wish to give information anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

