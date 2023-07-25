BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a man wanted for larceny and recklessly endangering a child, after he allegedly stole a truck in Dorchester while an infant child was inside of it.

Authorities are seeking Cristofanes Mendes, 33, of Boston, who stands accused of stealing a pickup truck in the area of Geneva Avenue and Westville Street on July 14, all while an infant was in the vehicle, still seated in a car seat, with the child’s family right on the adjacent sidewalk.

Surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS showed the truck return to the area shortly afterwards and leave the infant on a street curb. About an hour later, officers located the stolen truck on Columbia Road.

In a news release, the department described Mendes as being an Hispanic male with a height of 5’10” and weight of 230 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with who comes into contact with Mendes is advised to call 911 immediately. Those who may have information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Boston PD’s C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4330.

