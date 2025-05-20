BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the suspect accused of attacking a car with a hatchet as a result of road rage on Comm. Ave late Friday night.

Police say Andrew Oprian, 27, of Belmont, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and willful and malicious destruction of property.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries in the area of 1032 Comm. Ave. around 11:45 p.m. learned that a man armed with a hatchet or small axe was smashing the windows of the crashed vehicle, according to police.

Evidence found at the scene indicated the Toyota Prius had been heading southbound when it veered to the right, jumped the median, and slammed into a tree on the sidewalk, police said.

The driver of the Prius said he recalled the suspect, identified as Oprian, aggressively confronted him and smashed his vehicle windows with a hatchet.

Boston Police are actively reviewing the incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police D-14 Detectives at 617-343-4260.

