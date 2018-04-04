Boston police identify victim of daylight Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was shot and killed on Quincy Street in Dorchester Friday morning.

Michael Ross, 34, of Dorchester, was shot about 9:11 a.m. and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story, additional information will be added as it becomes available.

 

