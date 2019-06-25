Boston police identify victim of deadly daylight shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 25-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mattapan on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 3 Duke St. about 3 p.m. found Corey Thompson, of Mattapan, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

