Boston police identify victim of deadly daylight shooting in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in Roslindale on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 27 Rowe St. at about 3 p.m. pronounced Daniel Vo of Boston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

“We’re looking for witnesses, any video, or any information that may help facilitate the investigation,” Gross said.

Police Commissioner William G. Gross. condemned the shooting death, which marks the city’s 23rd homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Civil Rights Unit at 617-343-4527.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

