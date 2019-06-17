Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 59-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 107 Devon St. about 3:32 a.m. found Arnold Woodrum, of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Woodrum was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME 27463.

