Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester last week.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Juliette Street about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday found Marqus Allen suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

