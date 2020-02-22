Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the victim of a shooting Thursday night in Dorchester.
Officers responding to a person shot after 11 p.m. on Woodrow Avenue found Marcos Blanco, 42, suffering from an apparent gun wound, police said.
He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries where he died, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
No additional information was available.
