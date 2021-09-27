DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Canton woman who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue found a man and a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Tayne Perkins, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Perkins succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Boston police.

The man is in stable condition as of Monday night, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

A investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

