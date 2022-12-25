BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

