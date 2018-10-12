Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 12 Vinson St. about 2:08 a.m. found Marlon Richardson, of Dorchester, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)