Boston police identify victim of deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the victim of Thursday’s deadly shooting in Mattapan.

Officers responding about 8:50 p.m. to the area of 1651 Blue Hill Ave., for reports of a person shot a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, Juanquis Hicks, 27, of Hyde Park, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

