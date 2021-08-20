BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 37 Almont St. around 3:18 a.m. found Edgar Matthews, 39, of Mattapan, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)