Boston police identify victim of deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the man killed early Sunday morning in Mattapan.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot at the intersection of Osceola Street and Hopewell Road about 4:24 a.m. found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a post Tuesday on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals, where one of them, Dahrius Hollins, 28, of Hyde Park, was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)