Boston police identify victim of deadly Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 35-year-old Boston man who was shot to death in Roslindale on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 35 Paine St. just after 10:30 p.m. found 35-year-old Aderito Barbosa, of Dorchester, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

