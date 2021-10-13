BOSTON (WHDH) - Police officials have identified the 25-year-old man who was fatally shot in Boston last week.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 found Diamante Nicholson, 25, of Mattapan, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Nicholson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

