Boston police identify victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 800 Morrissey Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. found Marcus Dunn-Gordon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Dunn-Gordon was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME 27463.

