Boston police identify victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 6 Michigan Ave. about 1:18 a.m. found Joshua Hines, of Mattapan, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Hines was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME 27463.

