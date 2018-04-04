Boston Police identify victim of fatal shooting Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 38-year-old man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday afternoon.

Keith Pomare, of Mattapan and was shot on Evans Street about 3:56 p.m. and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Those looking to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

