BOSTON (WHDH) -

Boston Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Winter Street earlier this month.

Police say they responded to a report of an unresponsive person around 9 p.m. on March 17 after the man was beaten into unconsciousness near an ATM at 17 Winter Street.

Police said the man, identified as 46-year-old Barry Whelan was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead from blunt force trauma and taken off life support on March 24.

The Boston Police homicide unit was called in to investigate in the meantime due to the severity of the man’s injuries, which were believed to be life-threatening at the time, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)